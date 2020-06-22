WATCH: Twins' Nelson Cruz walks it off

Bring Me The News It wasn’t a bomba, but it did the job as Nelson Cruz delivered the Twins first walk-off win of the season in a 5-4… https://t.co/UaSCb8LDFp 17 minutes ago Bring Me The Sports It wasn’t a bomba, but it did the job as Nelson Cruz delivered the Twins first walk-off win of the season in a 5-4… https://t.co/UjA7MzmUFF 17 minutes ago Phill Drobnick Heck yea!!!! That’s a walk-off win for Nelson Cruz and the @Twins. These guys are fun to watch! #BombaSquad #MNTwins #BoysOfSummer 21 minutes ago Evan Ludlum RT @NOTSportsCenter: During the Indians/Twins broadcast, Nelson Cruz walked right through virtual fans without even realizing it. Watch: h… 2 days ago NorthStarNines @blakejamieson Nelson Cruz: makes dingers, fun to watch, clubhouse leader, and humanitarian. Plus, his HR celebrati… https://t.co/W1EtIBzRI5 2 days ago NOTSportsCenter During the Indians/Twins broadcast, Nelson Cruz walked right through virtual fans without even realizing it. Watch: https://t.co/SyDGMe7zx7 3 days ago LasVegApps Nelson Cruz homers twice in win | Twins-White Sox Game Highlights 7/26/20 https://t.co/N3fGSiPaPI via @YouTube… https://t.co/rL0IYtSZzD 1 week ago caleb Takeaways from Twins’ first series: Arraez and Polanco seem to have improved in the field Sano looks great at firs… https://t.co/LfYPLG2K3t 1 week ago