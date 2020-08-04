Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cristiano Ronaldo buys Rs 83.29-crore limited edition Bugatti Centodieci

Mid-Day Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo gifted himself a limited edition Bugatti Centodieci after helping Juventus win their ninth successive Serie A title recently.

According to carandbike.com, the luxury car cost Cristiano a whopping GBP8.5 million (approx R83.29 crore). Cristiano's love for super cars is well known....
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Cristiano Ronaldo tipped as buyer of $8.9M Bugatti Centodieci

Cristiano Ronaldo tipped as buyer of $8.9M Bugatti Centodieci Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo is known for his love of fast cars, and now it seems he's about to add one of the fastest, most exclusive cars to his...
MotorAuthority


Tweets about this

2601Manish

Prof. Manish Thakur RT @HTAutotweets: .@Cristiano will be one of the 10 lucky owners of a car that is worth nearly Rs 75 crore https://t.co/yA5tjkyFca 12 hours ago

HTAutotweets

HT Auto .@Cristiano will be one of the 10 lucky owners of a car that is worth nearly Rs 75 crore https://t.co/yA5tjkyFca 23 hours ago