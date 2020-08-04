|
Shake Milton bounces back from rough first game in Orlando, propels 76ers to win vs. Spurs with game-winning 3
Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
Milton finished the game with 16 points after going scoreless during his first game in Orlando
