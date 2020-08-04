Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Real Madrid and Barcelona are world football's most valuable brands

Mid-Day Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
The two LaLiga clubs top Brand Finance’s latest rankings, with Real Madrid staying first and with Barça leapfrogging Manchester United into second.

The two most valuable clubs in all of world football play in LaLiga, according to the 2020 Brand Finance Football report. For the second year in a row, Real Madrid lead the way...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Champions League match preview: Man City v Real Madrid

Champions League match preview: Man City v Real Madrid 01:26

 Real Madrid have it all to do as they trail Pep Guardiola's Manchester Cityside in the last 16 of the Champions League. The Galacticos have to win by twoclear goals in order to qualify for the quarter finals after losing the firstleg 2-1.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Public celebrations of Real Madrid's La Liga win confined to vehicles to curb spread of COVID-19 [Video]

Public celebrations of Real Madrid's La Liga win confined to vehicles to curb spread of COVID-19

Spanish football titans Real Madrid secured the La Liga victory last night (July 16) after a 2-1 win over Villarreal. Fans were quick to show their support but public celebrations were confined to..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 06:03Published
There's a lot of noise around us, we just think about Villarreal - Zidane [Video]

There's a lot of noise around us, we just think about Villarreal - Zidane

Real Madrid coach insists his side are just taking it one game at a time with La Liga title nearly their's

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:32Published
Champions League: Quarter-final draw [Video]

Champions League: Quarter-final draw

A look at the Champions League quarter-final draw that could see Manchester City face Juventus, should they overcome Real Madrid in their last-16 tie.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:26Published

Related news from verified sources

'Real Madrid and FC Barcelona are world football's most valuable brands'

'Real Madrid and FC Barcelona are world football's most valuable brands' CHENNAI: The two most valuable clubs in all of world football play in La Liga, according to the 2020 Brand Finance Football report. For the second year in a row,...
WorldNews


Tweets about this