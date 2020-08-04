Global  
 

Bihar govt recommends CBI probe in SSR's case

Tuesday, 4 August 2020
Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh had recently filed an FIR in Patna, citing several allegations against the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakrabroty. Soon the Bihar police started a parallel investigation into the actor’s demise on June 14. And now it has been confirmed that the Bihar Government has recommended that a CBI investigation be initiated in the matter.
 A Bihar police team visiting Mumbai over the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput commented on the charges levelled against the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. Bihar police has gotten involved in the case after a complaint was filed by Sushant's father, KK Singh, against Rhea, accusing her...

'They are scapegoating Rhea Chakraborty, hiding behind her': Shekhar Suman on need for CBI probe in SSR death case

 Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh had recently lodged FIR against Rhea Chakraborty at Bihar police station.
