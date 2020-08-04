Global  
 

How Liverpool ‘shocked’ Jurgen Klopp to beat Manchester United to sign Roberto Firmino – can the Reds repeat the feat and sign Thiago?

talkSPORT Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
Perhaps no player in the current Liverpool squad best exemplifies what Jurgen Klopp wants from a player more thoroughly than Roberto Firmino. The Brazil international is veracious and tenacious in equal measure, with his relentless pressing and selflessness up front creating countless opportunities for his teammates. Although he was not signed by Klopp, the German […]
