How Liverpool ‘shocked’ Jurgen Klopp to beat Manchester United to sign Roberto Firmino – can the Reds repeat the feat and sign Thiago?
Tuesday, 4 August 2020 () Perhaps no player in the current Liverpool squad best exemplifies what Jurgen Klopp wants from a player more thoroughly than Roberto Firmino. The Brazil international is veracious and tenacious in equal measure, with his relentless pressing and selflessness up front creating countless opportunities for his teammates. Although he was not signed by Klopp, the German […]
The final piece in the puzzle has fallen into place for Liverpool as Jürgen Klopp's side were crowned Premier League champions. After an unprecedented season which was on hold for nearly three months,..
Credit: The Guardian Studio Duration: 06:34Published