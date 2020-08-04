Conor McGregor reveals the exact moment he could’ve ENDED first Nate Diaz fight – but didn’t for fear of being ‘too nasty’

Global  
 

Fighting in the UFC requires a certain level of nastiness – and that is certainly not something Conor McGregor lacks. However, the Irishman has revealed he lost his first fight with Nate Diaz in 2016 due to fear of being ‘too nasty’. Taking to Instagram on Monday, McGregor recalls a specific moment during his first […]
