Manchester United 1/1 to score over 2.5 goals against LASK in Wednesday’s Europa League tie

SoccerNews.com Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
Competition: Europa League win Market: Manchester United to score over 2.5 goals Odds: 1/1 @ 888sport Simply looking to finish off the job this week, Manchester United will welcome a struggling LASK to Old Trafford on Wednesday night with one foot firmly in the quarter-finals of this year’s Europa League. Starting with the hosts, ending this […]
0
