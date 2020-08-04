Chelsea will have to pay big for Chilwell

Tuesday, 4 August 2020 () According to a recent report from the Mirror, Chelsea will need to make Leicester City star Ben Chilwell the most expensive defender in world football if they are to lure him away from the King Power Stadium. The Blues’ interest in Chilwell has been well documented in recent months, with the majority believing that it’s […]
This week we start by focusing on Manchester City, and what the end of their European ban could mean for their summer activity. Already a number of names have been thrown about, but we are looking at..