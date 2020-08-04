Chelsea will have to pay big for Chilwell

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Chelsea To Swap Kepa Plus £70M For Jan Oblak! Transfer Talk



This week we start by focusing on Manchester City, and what the end of their European ban could mean for their summer activity. Already a number of names have been thrown about, but we are looking at.. Credit: FootballDaily Duration: 07:30 Published on July 16, 2020

Related news from verified sources Chelsea transfer news LIVE: £50m Chilwell breakthough, Willian formally offered Arsenal contract, Giroud welcomes Werner competition Chelsea are set to be among the busiest clubs in this summer’s transfer window. The Blues have already completed the signings of Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner...

talkSPORT 1 week ago





Tweets about this