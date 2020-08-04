Global  
 

Chelsea will have to pay big for Chilwell

SoccerNews.com Tuesday, 4 August 2020
According to a recent report from the Mirror, Chelsea will need to make Leicester City star Ben Chilwell the most expensive defender in world football if they are to lure him away from the King Power Stadium. The Blues’ interest in Chilwell has been well documented in recent months, with the majority believing that it’s […]
