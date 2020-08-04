Global  
 

Shane McMahon introduces ‘RAW Underground’ in WWE that has scripted MMA fights in wrestling

talkSPORT Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
Shane McMahon made his first appearance on WWE TV since last October and it was notable to say the least. The son of WWE chairman Vince McMahon debuted a brand new concept in WWE called Raw Underground. It seems to be a recurring segment throughout the show and it incorporates MMA elements into wrestling. It’s […]
