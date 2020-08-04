Shane McMahon introduces ‘RAW Underground’ in WWE that has scripted MMA fights in wrestling Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )

Shane McMahon made his first appearance on WWE TV since last October and it was notable to say the least. The son of WWE chairman Vince McMahon debuted a brand new concept in WWE called Raw Underground. It seems to be a recurring segment throughout the show and it incorporates MMA elements into wrestling. It’s […] 👓 View full article

