Manchester City make enquiry for Joao Felix just a year after Atletico Madrid signed him from Benfica for £113m

talkSPORT Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
Manchester City have reportedly made an enquiry for Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix. Atletico pipped several other clubs to the the starlet’s signature last summer as they were forced to sell Antoine Griezmann, who joined Barcelona. Atletico paid a staggering £113million for Felix – just 19 at the time – making him the second most […]
