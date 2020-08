Reginald Law VanVleet scores career-best 36, Raptors top Heat 107-103 https://t.co/IcgafG3YYK Toronto is ballin right now! 10 hours ago WatchOurCity.com (AP News) VanVleet scores career-best 36, Raptors top Heat 107-103 https://t.co/Ll5T2jYjhx #Basketball #Men'sBasket… https://t.co/lscmdbGtc4 16 hours ago Chris Arnold Big day for this former @GoShockersMBB @FredVanVleet goes for a career high 36 pts. in the @Raptors 107-103 win o… https://t.co/Oj2rzVhdDo 16 hours ago