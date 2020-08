Gophers top receiver Bateman opts out, will focus on 2021 NFL draft Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ( 41 minutes ago )

Rashod Bateman, the Minnesota Gophers' top-returning receiver, won't play in 2020 as he looks ahead to a pro career Rashod Bateman, the Minnesota Gophers' top-returning receiver, won't play in 2020 as he looks ahead to a pro career 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this