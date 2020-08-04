Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Brandon Williams: Teenage defender signs new deal with Manchester United

BBC Sport Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
Teenage defender Brandon Williams signs a new contract with Manchester United through to 2024.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Shaw: Matic massive part of Utd revival [Video]

Shaw: Matic massive part of Utd revival

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw says Nemanja Matic deserves his new three-year deal at the club because of the midfielder's 'massive' contribution to their recent good form.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:42Published
OFFICIAL Bayern Munich Sign Leroy Sane For €45M From Man City! Transfer Talk [Video]

OFFICIAL Bayern Munich Sign Leroy Sane For €45M From Man City! Transfer Talk

This week our headline story features Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish, and Manchester City’s audacious plan to hijack his potential move to Manchester United this summer. We analyse..

Credit: FootballDaily     Duration: 08:26Published
Leroy Sane set to leave Manchester City after rejecting new contract [Video]

Leroy Sane set to leave Manchester City after rejecting new contract

Leroy Sane is heading for a Manchester City exit after manager Pep Guardiola revealed the German international had turned down a new deal at the Etihad. Sane was on the bench against Arsenal on..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:28Published

Tweets about this