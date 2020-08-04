|
Brandon Williams: Teenage defender signs new deal with Manchester United
Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
Teenage defender Brandon Williams signs a new contract with Manchester United through to 2024.
Shaw: Matic massive part of Utd revival
Manchester United defender Luke Shaw says Nemanja Matic deserves his new three-year deal at the club because of the midfielder's 'massive' contribution to their recent good form.
