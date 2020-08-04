Brandon Williams: Teenage defender signs new deal with Manchester United

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Shaw: Matic massive part of Utd revival



Manchester United defender Luke Shaw says Nemanja Matic deserves his new three-year deal at the club because of the midfielder's 'massive' contribution to their recent good form. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:42 Published on July 6, 2020 OFFICIAL Bayern Munich Sign Leroy Sane For €45M From Man City! Transfer Talk



This week our headline story features Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish, and Manchester City’s audacious plan to hijack his potential move to Manchester United this summer. We analyse.. Credit: FootballDaily Duration: 08:26 Published on July 1, 2020 Leroy Sane set to leave Manchester City after rejecting new contract



Leroy Sane is heading for a Manchester City exit after manager Pep Guardiola revealed the German international had turned down a new deal at the Etihad. Sane was on the bench against Arsenal on.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:28 Published on June 19, 2020

Tweets about this