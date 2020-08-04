SCJSports AP sources: NFL opt-out deadline set, salary cap relief OK'd https://t.co/Bpwj50aMKV https://t.co/zsys9LGKHD 2 days ago
The Daily News NFL players who decide to opt out of the coming season must do so by Thursday afternoon, a person familiar with the… https://t.co/zyTf5gWsLQ 2 days ago
WGNO AP sources: NFL opt-out deadline set, salary cap relief OK’d https://t.co/uITBI08B8W 2 days ago
Daily Herald AP sources: NFL opt-out deadline set, salary cap relief OK'd https://t.co/Nlrvf1PplM 3 days ago
Seattle Times Sports NFL players who decide to opt out of the coming season must do so by Thursday afternoon. https://t.co/ymnqmbvdhi 3 days ago
AnythingGoes999 RT @971theticketxyt: AP Sources: NFL Opt-Out Deadline Set, Salary Cap Relief OK'd
https://t.co/JlFVMBSxbb 3 days ago
97.1 The Ticket: AP Sources: NFL Opt-Out Deadline Set, Salary Cap Relief OK'd
https://t.co/JlFVMBSxbb 3 days ago
Capital Sports New post: AP sources: NFL opt-out deadline set, salary cap relief OK’d https://t.co/Tkb8QsJMSn 3 days ago