Chris Broussard: LeBron will need Anthony Davis to be huge in 4th quarter to win championship Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ( 55 minutes ago )

The Lakers are officially the number 1 seed in the West after an 8-point win over the Jazz last night thanks to Anthony Davis’ 42 points and LeBron’s 22. It’s the first time the Lakers are the top seed in the conference since 2010. Hear why Chris Broussard believes Anthony Davis needs to be more consistent in the late game. The Lakers are officially the number 1 seed in the West after an 8-point win over the Jazz last night thanks to Anthony Davis’ 42 points and LeBron’s 22. It’s the first time the Lakers are the top seed in the conference since 2010. Hear why Chris Broussard believes Anthony Davis needs to be more consistent in the late game. 👓 View full article

