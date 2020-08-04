Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chris Broussard: LeBron will need Anthony Davis to be huge in 4th quarter to win championship

FOX Sports Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
Chris Broussard: LeBron will need Anthony Davis to be huge in 4th quarter to win championshipThe Lakers are officially the number 1 seed in the West after an 8-point win over the Jazz last night thanks to Anthony Davis’ 42 points and LeBron’s 22. It’s the first time the Lakers are the top seed in the conference since 2010. Hear why Chris Broussard believes Anthony Davis needs to be more consistent in the late game.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Chris Broussard: LeBron will need Anthony Davis to be huge in 4th quarter to win championship

Chris Broussard: LeBron will need Anthony Davis to be huge in 4th quarter to win championship 01:39

 The Lakers are officially the number 1 seed in the West after an 8-point win over the Jazz last night thanks to Anthony Davis’ 42 points and LeBron’s 22. It’s the first time the Lakers are the top seed in the conference since 2010. Hear why Chris Broussard believes Anthony Davis needs to be...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Nick Wright reacts to the Lakers clinching the No.1 seed in the West [Video]

Nick Wright reacts to the Lakers clinching the No.1 seed in the West

Anthony Davis scored 42 points last night against the Utah Jazz as the Lakers clinch the No.1 seed in the Western Conference. Nick Wright and Chris Broussard discuss the Lakers' win.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:51Published
Ric Bucher: LeBron is the key to the Lakers' success, not Anthony Davis [Video]

Ric Bucher: LeBron is the key to the Lakers' success, not Anthony Davis

Ric Bucher joins Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho to discuss if the Los Angeles Lakers should be worried about Anthony Davis. Hear why Ric Bucher believes that AD cannot lead a team to a championship.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:53Published
Chris Broussard: LeBron looks rested & rusty, and Lakers' perimeter defense will be an issue [Video]

Chris Broussard: LeBron looks rested & rusty, and Lakers' perimeter defense will be an issue

Chris Broussard joins Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless to discuss the Los Angeles Lakers' loss to the Toronto Raptors. Hear why Broussard believes LeBron still has some sharping up to do, and that the..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:05Published

Tweets about this

synfreehd

𝘛𝘏𝘌 𝘚𝘐𝘕𝘎𝘜𝘓𝘈𝘙𝘐𝘛𝘠 RT @rsprags: @Chris_Broussard Lakers were #1 in perimeter defense due to Lebron’s ability to defend the three point line. I’m NOT worried a… 1 hour ago

rsprags

R Sprags @Chris_Broussard Lakers were #1 in perimeter defense due to Lebron’s ability to defend the three point line. I’m NO… https://t.co/T6skKyA6XO 3 hours ago

JuanBubbaGarcia

Bubba @Chris_Broussard No offense I love you and your work but have you not seen LeBrons defense. I think defensively the… https://t.co/QczabDRALJ 20 hours ago

TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb Chris Broussard: LeBron looks rested & rusty, and Lakers’ perimeter defense will be an issue https://t.co/F2afQHx8HR #sports #feedly 1 day ago

MichaelGar93

Michael Garcia @ISTHISABLOG @Chris_Broussard Anthony Davis and Lebron will average over 40 against that lineup 1 day ago

Maximus_Nextinl

Maximus is Next 🇵🇦 @ShannonSharpe lighting up Chris Broussard that’s why Chris smiling.. They love to switch the narrative with LeBron… https://t.co/e9uFlnHL2O 4 days ago

RichardSansbury

Richard sansbury Watch "UNDISPUTED | Chris Broussard Claims that "100 %" LeBron and AD will defeat Kawhi, Clippers tonight" on YouTu… https://t.co/8bCAYFpWE9 4 days ago

Lawrence4Atkins

Lawrence Atkins @Chris_Broussard Lakers will win. LeBron will get his 4th title and become a Laker great. 5 days ago