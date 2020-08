Todt: Formula 1 has set "global example" with return to racing Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

FIA president Jean Todt believes that Formula 1 has set a "global example" with its return to racing following the outbreak of COVID-19 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Fernando Alonso’s return to Formula One confirmed



Fernando Alonso will return to Formula One in 2021 after Renault confirmed the double world champion’s signature.Alonso, who turns 39 later this month, has been out of the sport since he appeared to.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:47 Published on July 8, 2020

Tweets about this