No fans for upcoming Indianapolis 500 as Penske reverses course Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

Roger Penske has reversed course and decided not to allow fans at the Indianapolis 500 later this month. The 104th running of the race will be the first without spectators, who showed up at Indianapolis Motor Speedway every year, even during the Great Depression. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Penske reverses course, closes Indianapolis 500 to fans Roger Penske has reversed course and decided not to allow fans at the Indianapolis 500 later this month

FOX Sports 47 minutes ago





Tweets about this