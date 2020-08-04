|
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer drops big hint of a Chris Smalling return following AS Roma loan
Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer drops big hint of Chris Smalling return following AS Roma loan, according to the Independent. Smalling’s career at United has certainly been up and down, since his arrival from Fulham a decade ago back in 2010. Now at 30-years of age, the international defender seems to be at a […]
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this