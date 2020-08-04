Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer drops big hint of a Chris Smalling return following AS Roma loan

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Manchester United v LASK: Europa League match preview



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United are keen to lift the Europa Leaguetrophy ahead of his team's match against LASK. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:17 Published 6 minutes ago Football rumours from the media



Willian might stay at Chelsea, who are also poised to sign Kai Havertz,according to the rumour mill. Willian could be set to stay at Chelsea afterall, with a breakthrough reached in contract.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:12 Published 1 week ago Mission accomplished for Man United and Chelsea



Manchester United and Chelsea secure places in the Champions League with wins on the final day of the Premier League season. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 05:45 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources Chris Smalling ‘gutted’ to be leaving Roma as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer suggests he will stay at Manchester United next season Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is ready to welcome Chris Smalling back into his squad next season. The 30-year-old has impressed on loan at Roma in...

talkSPORT 1 hour ago





Tweets about this