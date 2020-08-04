Global  
 

TPC Harding Park Profile: Municipal Gem Hosts The PGA Championship

cbs4.com Tuesday, 4 August 2020
With the 2020 PGA Championship, TPC Harding Park, one of the country's best municipal courses, will add another chapter to its storied history.
