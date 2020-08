England v Ireland: Paul Stirling hits successive sixes off Saqib Mahmood Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

Paul Stirling hits successive sixes in a Saqib Mahmood over as Ireland attempt to chase 329 to beat England in the third ODI at the Ageas Bowl. 👓 View full article

