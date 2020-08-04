|
Joe Bryan’s extra time brace wins Fulham £135m promotion to Premier League vs Brentford
Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
Joe Bryan’s extra time brace earned Fulham a 2-1 win over Brentford in the Championship play-off final. Cottagers left-back Bryan caught out Bees goalkeeper David Raya with a stunning 40-yard free-kick in the 105th minute. He then completed his unexpected double with a cool close-range finish after a smart one-two with Aleksandar Mitrovic in the […]
