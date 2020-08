Spain and Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas announces retirement at 39 Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Spain's World Cup-winning goalkeeper Iker Casillas announced his retirement on Tuesday, after being sidelined for more than a year with a heart problem. Casillas, 39, also won the European Championship twice with his country in a trophy-laden career which included more than 700 games for Real Madrid. "Today is both one of the... 👓 View full article