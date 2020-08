Braves launch three homers en route to 10-1 trouncing of Blue Jays Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ( 40 minutes ago )

The Atlanta Braves' offense came to play today, hitting three home runs and scoring 10 runs on their way to a 10-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. Matt Adams, Tyler Flowers and Austin Riley each hit a homer. Braves starter Max Fried confounded Jays hitters, allowing four hits and giving up just one run in six innings.