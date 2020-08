David Bell says he still has confidence in his bullpen Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

After losing to the Indians in Game 2 of the Ohio Cup, David Bell talks about the Reds bullpen and why he still has confidence in them. After losing to the Indians in Game 2 of the Ohio Cup, David Bell talks about the Reds bullpen and why he still has confidence in them. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this