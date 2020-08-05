Miami Marlins resume season with 18 new players and a win
Wednesday, 5 August 2020 () Scrambling for replacements following a coronavirus outbreak, the Miami Marlins added a Moran, a Morin, two pitchers named Josh Smith and a former Olympic medallist in speed skating.
