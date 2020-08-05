Global  
 

Supermodel Gisele Bundchen gets mushy on Instagram as husband Tom Brady turns 43

Mid-Day Wednesday, 5 August 2020
Supermodel Gisele Bundchen gets mushy on Instagram as husband Tom Brady turns 43Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen wrote a sweet message on social media for National Football League (NFL) superstar hubby Tom Brady, who turned 43 on Monday.

Gisele Instagrammed the above family picture for her 16.2 million followers and wrote: "Happy birthday love of my life! You are the best dad, the best partner and the...
