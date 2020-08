You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Man City very cute on transfers'



Kaveh Solhekol has the latest on Manchester City's transfer dealings, with the club in talks with Bournemouth's Nathan Ake and Valencia winger Ferran Torres. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:02 Published 17 hours ago Man City set to sign Valencia winger Torres - reports



Manchester City are nearing a deal to sign Valencia winger Ferran Torres for an initial fee of 20.9 million pounds according to British media. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:49 Published 6 days ago Homeless people are sleeping in abandoned Thai lap dancing bars



Lap dancing bars abandoned in Thailand during the Covid-19 pandemic have been overrun with squatters. The seedy nightlife venues in the Sin City resort of Pattaya once boasted round-the-clock.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:58 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this