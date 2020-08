You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources England’s Morgan says Ireland eyeing an “upset” as ODI cricket returns



England captain Eoin Morgan says the world champions are not underestimating Ireland as the sides prepare for a three-match one-day international series. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 03:43 Published 1 week ago Irish football fans honour Jack Charlton in Dublin



Football fans gathered to sing and dance at Walkinstown Roundabout in Dublin as former Republic of Ireland manager Jack Charlton's funeral came to a close in Newcastle.The former coach, who was also.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:18 Published 2 weeks ago Jack Charlton: England World Cup Winner Dies Aged 85



England 1966 World Cup hero and former Republic of Ireland boss Jack Charlton has died aged 85. Charlton had been suffering from a long-term illness and also had dementia. Alongside his brother.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:13 Published on July 11, 2020

Tweets about this