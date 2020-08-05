Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Death toll from Beirut blast rises to 100

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
An official with the Lebanese Red Cross says at least 100 people were killed and more than 4,000 wounded in the massive explosion in Beirut on Tuesday. The official, George Kittaneh, says the toll could rise further. The blast in Beirut's port appeared to have been triggered by a fire. It was the most powerful explosion ever seen in the city, which has endured civil war, conflicts with Israel and terror attacks.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Over 70 killed, thousands injured in Lebanon blast

Over 70 killed, thousands injured in Lebanon blast 02:18

 GRAPHIC WARNING: Lebanon's prime minister demanded full accountability after an enormous lethal blast in Beirut razed parts of the city to the ground, as captured on video. Gavino Garay has more.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump says Beirut explosion looks like 'attack' [Video]

Trump says Beirut explosion looks like 'attack'

President Donald Trump on Tuesday cast a massive explosion that killed dozens of people and wounded thousands in Lebanon's capital, Beirut, as a possible attack and offered U.S. help.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:05Published
Dramatic video of explosion that rocked Beirut [Video]

Dramatic video of explosion that rocked Beirut

24 hours news use only. No archive. No resale. A dramatic video caught themoment a massive blast rocked Beirut on Tuesday, damaging buildings andblowing out windows and doors as a giant mushroom cloud..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:33Published
PM confirms British nationals are among those caught up in Beirut blast [Video]

PM confirms British nationals are among those caught up in Beirut blast

The Prime Minister has confirmed that British nationals are among those caughtup in the aftermath of a huge blast in the Lebanese capital Beirut. BorisJohnson said the Government is “ready to provide..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published

Tweets about this

gmanews

GMA News Death toll from Beirut blast reaches 100 —Lebanese Red Cross head https://t.co/YOlvDtUUd1 21 seconds ago

SnitSkeptic

Snit Skeptic RT @spectatorindex: JUST IN: Death toll from explosion at Beirut Port rises to 73 and over 3,700 injured 22 seconds ago

ivbaoshi

ملاك حداد RT @ajplus: UPDATE: Lebanon’s health ministry says the death toll from the #Beirut explosion rose to at least 78. Nearly 4,000 people were… 28 seconds ago

AmaraGomez_

🌻📸 RT @YourAnonOne: Another angle of the gigantic explosion in Beirut, this video was taken a few meters from the explosion. The death toll is… 31 seconds ago

Nevarden2013

Nevarden RT @Beltrew: The explosion was so huge, Emad Abour thought a bomb dropped near #Beirut hospital where he works. The ground rolled like an e… 38 seconds ago

AshleyJThom

Ashley Thom RT @abcnews: #BREAKING: The Lebanese Red Cross says the death toll from the Beirut explosion has reached 100, with more victims still under… 42 seconds ago

Me8340

Me RT @HamdiAlkhshali: Lebanese Health Minister said four hospitals are out of service because of damage from the blast. He said the death to… 48 seconds ago

FarooqMTA

Umer Farooq RT @TRTWorldNow: UPDATE: Lebanese Red Cross says death toll from explosions in Beirut rise to at least 100. Toll expected to go up further… 2 minutes ago