Death toll from Beirut blast rises to 100

Wednesday, 5 August 2020 () An official with the Lebanese Red Cross says at least 100 people were killed and more than 4,000 wounded in the massive explosion in Beirut on Tuesday. The official, George Kittaneh, says the toll could rise further. The blast in Beirut's port appeared to have been triggered by a fire. It was the most powerful explosion ever seen in the city, which has endured civil war, conflicts with Israel and terror attacks.
24 hours news use only. No archive. No resale. A dramatic video caught themoment a massive blast rocked Beirut on Tuesday, damaging buildings andblowing out windows and doors as a giant mushroom cloud..
The Prime Minister has confirmed that British nationals are among those caughtup in the aftermath of a huge blast in the Lebanese capital Beirut. BorisJohnson said the Government is “ready to provide..
