‘Perfect player’ Jadon Sancho has agreed £250k-a-week Man United contract and is loved by Neymar, and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Man Utd will not be bullied into Sancho deal'



Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund are 'miles apart' in their valuation of Jadon Sancho, according to James Cooper. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 02:35 Published 11 hours ago Man Utd close to agreeing Sancho personal terms



Manchester United are close to agreeing personal terms in principle on a five-year contract with Jadon Sancho, Kaveh Solhekol reports. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 02:39 Published 19 hours ago How Teams Can Compete With Liverpool Next Season! #SundayVibes



Should Manchester United go all out for Jadon Sancho and go toe to toe with Arsenal for Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey as they prepare for life back in the Champions League? Are Manchester City.. Credit: FootballDaily Duration: 38:32 Published 19 hours ago

Tweets about this