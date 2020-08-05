‘Perfect player’ Jadon Sancho has agreed £250k-a-week Man United contract and is loved by Neymar, and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp
Wednesday, 5 August 2020 () Jadon Sancho is closing in on a record-breaking move to Manchester United, according to reports. The Borussia Dortmund winger, who left Manchester City in 2017, has developed into one of the stars in world football during his three-year stint in Germany. United will reportedly offer £70million up front for Sancho, paying the remaining £40m in […]