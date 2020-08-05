Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang wants Arsenal to sign 23-year-old striker – report
Wednesday, 5 August 2020 () Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang wants Arsenal to sign FC Barcelona striker Ousmane Dembele this summer, according to a report in France. French media outlet Le10 Sport, as quoted by the Daily Mirror, is reporting that the Gunners forward is eager to see Arsenal improve their squad with some quality signings this summer. The same article states that […]
Arsenal will be desperate to keep hold of their star striker Pierre-EmerickAubameyang this summer after his starring role in their FA Cup success. Take aglance at the Gabonese striker's rise to prominence.