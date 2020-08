West Ham considering £10m bid for Brighton defender Shane Duffy Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

West Ham United are interested in signing Shane Duffy from Brighton and Hove Albion in the summer transfer window, according to The Mirror (print edition, page 46, August 4, 2020). West Ham manager David Moyes worked with the defender at Everton, and the Scotsman reportedly wants him at the London Stadium. It has been reported […] 👓 View full article

