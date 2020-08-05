Global  
 

Dean Henderson ‘gives Manchester United ultimatum’ ahead of Old Trafford return amid David de Gea’s shaky form

talkSPORT Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
Dean Henderson has reportedly demanded to be Manchester United’s first-choice goalkeeper if he stays at the club next season. The 23-year-old has impressed in his two seasons on loan at Sheffield United, while United No.1 David de Gea has struggled for form recently. Only Ederson (17), Nick Pope and Alisson (both 15) kept more Premier […]
