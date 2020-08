PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 2 days ago Video Credit:- Published England’s ‘Mr Dependable’ Chris Woakes is happy to stay out of the limelight 00:59 Chris Woakes doubts he will emulate James Anderson and Stuart Broad inreaching 500 Test wickets and is unfazed about occasionally flying under theradar when compared with his more illustrious England team-mates. Much wasmade of Broad’s omission from the first Test of the summer against the...