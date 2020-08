Ollie Watkins: Brentford forward available for £18m after club miss promotion Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

Brentford forward Ollie Watkins can leave for £18m as a buyout clause has been activated following Tuesday's Championship play-off final defeat by Fulham. 👓 View full article

