Harry Arter back at Bournemouth after Fulham loan spell ends but keen to join newly-promoted Premier League club
Wednesday, 5 August 2020 () Harry Arter is keen to join Fulham on a permanent deal from Bournemouth following their promotion to the Premier League. The Cottagers sealed an immediate return to the top-flight with a 2-1 win over Brentford in Tuesday’s Championship play-off final. Arter, brother-in-law of Fulham manager Scott Parker, scored three goals in 28 league appearances at […]
Eddie Howe has left his role as Bournemouth manager by mutual consent, the SkyBet Championship club have announced. The 42-year-old was unable to keep theCherries in the Premier League, with relegation..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:34Published