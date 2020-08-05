Harry Arter back at Bournemouth after Fulham loan spell ends but keen to join newly-promoted Premier League club

Global  
 

Harry Arter is keen to join Fulham on a permanent deal from Bournemouth following their promotion to the Premier League. The Cottagers sealed an immediate return to the top-flight with a 2-1 win over Brentford in Tuesday’s Championship play-off final. Arter, brother-in-law of Fulham manager Scott Parker, scored three goals in 28 league appearances at […]
