Pakistan vs England 1st Test, Day 1 live score, news updates

Sam Curran: No one sensible would doubt ‘world-class’ James Anderson



Sam Curran felt James Anderson removed any doubt about his ability to continueperforming at “world class” levels as England’s seamers left Pakistan introuble at the start of the second Test... Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:07 Published 5 hours ago

England's Root says Anderson will return to his best again



Joe Root backs James Anderson to hit peak form again in the two remaining test matches against Pakistan adding that Ben Stokes is a big miss and he's spoken to Stuart Broad after his fine for breaching.. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 06:51 Published 1 day ago