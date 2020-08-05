NBA: Phoenix Sun's Devin Booker lands buzzer-beater against Los Angeles Clippers
Wednesday, 5 August 2020 () Shooting guard Devin Booker helps Phoenix Suns upset the Los Angeles Clippers in a 117-115 victory with the third buzzer-beater of his career, which ties him with LeBron James for most in the NBA.
The Los Angeles Lakers came out of the first NBA weekend in the Orlando Bubble on top, winning both games against the Los Angeles Clippers and the Toronto Raptors, but they noticeably struggled when star player LeBron James wasn't on the court. Colin Cowherd explains why he just doesn't think the...
NBA Teams Kneel During National Anthem to Open Season "Black Lives Matter" shirts were worn by players and coaches from the Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans. On the backs of the jerseys, some players..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:23Published