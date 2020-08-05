Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NBA: Phoenix Sun's Devin Booker lands buzzer-beater against Los Angeles Clippers

BBC Sport Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
Shooting guard Devin Booker helps Phoenix Suns upset the Los Angeles Clippers in a 117-115 victory with the third buzzer-beater of his career, which ties him with LeBron James for most in the NBA.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Colin Cowherd: LeBron & the Lakers are fun, but they aren't a championship team

Colin Cowherd: LeBron & the Lakers are fun, but they aren't a championship team 03:51

 The Los Angeles Lakers came out of the first NBA weekend in the Orlando Bubble on top, winning both games against the Los Angeles Clippers and the Toronto Raptors, but they noticeably struggled when star player LeBron James wasn't on the court. Colin Cowherd explains why he just doesn't think the...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Colin reveals 2 truths about the Lakers after win over Clippers [Video]

Colin reveals 2 truths about the Lakers after win over Clippers

Colin Cowherd reacts to LeBron James and The Los Angeles Lakers win over the Los Angeles Clippers in last night's NBA restart game. Colin reveals how chemistry is a big part of the Lakers' success.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:49Published
NBA Teams Kneel During National Anthem to Open Season [Video]

NBA Teams Kneel During National Anthem to Open Season

NBA Teams Kneel During National Anthem to Open Season "Black Lives Matter" shirts were worn by players and coaches from the Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans. On the backs of the jerseys, some players..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:23Published
Clippers' Lou Williams Says He Visited Atlanta Strip Club For The Wings [Video]

Clippers' Lou Williams Says He Visited Atlanta Strip Club For The Wings

Lou Williams had been excused from the NBA bubble for a funeral. DeMarco Morgan reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:57Published

Related news from verified sources

Phoenix Suns stun Los Angeles Clippers to remain unbeaten in NBA restart

 Phoenix Suns improve to 3-0 in NBA restart after Devin Booker's bucket at the buzzer gives them a stunner Tuesday over the Los Angeles Clippers.  
azcentral.com

Booker and Phoenix take on Leonard and the Clippers

 Kawhi Leonard and Devin Booker face off in a matchup of two of the NBA's best scorers when Los Angeles and Phoenix hit the court
FOX Sports


Tweets about this

Sokkaa_RSS

Sokkaa_RSS NBA: Phoenix Sun's Devin Booker lands buzzer-beater against Los Angeles Clippers https://t.co/BFdCrjXJzN https://t.co/YAp34EUqUr 3 minutes ago