Fulham hero Joe Bryan says club ‘well placed’ for Premier League after dreadful 2018/19 top-flight season that ended in relegation

Wednesday, 5 August 2020
Joe Bryan insists Fulham will not make the same mistakes that saw them relegated from the Premier League in the 2018/19 campaign. The Cottagers lasted just one season in the top-flight as they finished second from bottom, despite spending more than £100million on 12 new players. However, they sealed an instant return to the Premier […]
 Fulham defender Denis Odoi says next season can be a 'year of redemption' for the club as they seek to avoid being relegated from the Premier League following promotion.

