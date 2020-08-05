|
Fulham hero Joe Bryan says club ‘well placed’ for Premier League after dreadful 2018/19 top-flight season that ended in relegation
Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
Joe Bryan insists Fulham will not make the same mistakes that saw them relegated from the Premier League in the 2018/19 campaign. The Cottagers lasted just one season in the top-flight as they finished second from bottom, despite spending more than £100million on 12 new players. However, they sealed an instant return to the Premier […]
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this