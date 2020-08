Real Madrid's Casemiro gives huge vote of confidence to 'crucial' Gareth Bale Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ( 2 days ago )

The Welshman has been frozen out under Zinedine Zidane, but his Brazilian team-mate Casemiro believes he can still be a 'crucial player' for Real Madrid The Welshman has been frozen out under Zinedine Zidane, but his Brazilian team-mate Casemiro believes he can still be a 'crucial player' for Real Madrid 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Zidane says his relationship with Gareth Bale is normal



Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane says his relationship with Gareth Bale is normal, denying media reports it is beyond a repair. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 04:31 Published on June 17, 2020

Tweets about this