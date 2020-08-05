Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Europa League draw: Who will Manchester United face in the quarter-finals? Who could Wolves and Rangers get?

talkSPORT Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
Manchester United will return to Europa League duty tonight and have been given a favourable draw for the quarter-finals should they make it. The draw for the Europa League quarter-finals and semi-finals took place in Switzerland on July 10, with three British clubs still in it ahead of a mini-knockout tournament in Germany later this […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Manchester United players want to lift Europa League trophy

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Manchester United players want to lift Europa League trophy 01:11

 Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and midfielder Jesse Lingardpreview their UEFA Europa League second leg clash with LASK. The Red Devils'boss said his players were keen to lift the Europa League trophy at the end ofthe 2019/20 competition.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Solskjaer wants United to ‘dominate’ at Champions League rivals Leicester [Video]

Solskjaer wants United to ‘dominate’ at Champions League rivals Leicester

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is determined to get the job done in style as ManchesterUnited face top-four rivals Leicester in Sunday’s Champions League showdown.As a topsy-turvy campaign belatedly draws to a..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:31Published
The Champions League's quarter & semi-finals matches have been revealed [Video]

The Champions League's quarter & semi-finals matches have been revealed

The end of Europe's best football competition is fast approaching and we finally know who will be facing who... And let's just say, it's going to be wild!

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 01:57Published
Solskjaer on Southampton draw: We didn't expect anything else [Video]

Solskjaer on Southampton draw: We didn't expect anything else

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was philosophical after his side’s Champions League hopes took a hit as substitute Michael Obafemi’s stoppage-time equaliser earned Southampton a 2-2..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published

Tweets about this

SBOBET

SBOBET The Wolves have snatched a crucial away goal from Olympiacos about five months ago after the match ended in a 1-1 d… https://t.co/tnYwe5wPGz 47 minutes ago

Nina46769506

Nina RT @meridianbetCom: LASK Linz's players will have relished the chance to take to the Old Trafford field back when the Europa League Quarter… 2 hours ago

meridianbetCom

Meridianbet LASK Linz's players will have relished the chance to take to the Old Trafford field back when the Europa League Qua… https://t.co/K2Gp7oY1Ra 2 hours ago

YawPagez__

Yaw Pagez🔥 RT @MrDandy_1: The Champions League and Europa League final stages will draw the curtain on the 2019/20 season and there are a few coaches… 5 hours ago

MrDandy_1

Mr Dandy The Champions League and Europa League final stages will draw the curtain on the 2019/20 season and there are a few… https://t.co/JNgqIUDgp9 6 hours ago

Mike8Greenberg

Michael Greenberg Continuing on this, if god really was a comedian, then Arsenal will draw an Israeli team for Europa League but I wo… https://t.co/KkSdgPj3tZ 8 hours ago

SBOBET

SBOBET The Wolves have snatched a crucial away goal from Olympiacos about five months ago after the match ended in a 1-1 d… https://t.co/B45Zd6WCIf 14 hours ago

SurMerco

Hugo Zoff I'm laughing because this will happen when Spurs draw Cluj in the Europa League next season https://t.co/ezp3KIy5qY 23 hours ago