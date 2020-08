Signage atop BSE HQ gets damaged in Mumbai rains Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

Gutsy winds and heavy rains on Wednesday resulted in the signage atop the headquarters of leading stock exchange BSE getting damaged and dangling from the iconic building's facade. Asia's oldest bourse is housed in the 29-storey Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, which is the highest building in the Fort area of south Mumbai. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this TOI Business Signage atop BSE headquarters gets damaged in Mumbai rains https://t.co/p1Qn7FPQh4 21 minutes ago Devdiscourse Signage atop #BSE headquarters gets damaged in #Mumbai rains https://t.co/3y3QbztRpb 51 minutes ago