Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chelsea transfer target Kai Havertz is better than Michael Ballack, Man City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan believes

talkSPORT Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
Ilkay Gundogan believes Chelsea target Kai Havertz is even better than Michael Ballack was. The Man City midfielder knows Havertz well from their time spent on international duty with Germany and has backed him to thrive wherever he ends up when he eventually leaves Bayer Leverkusen. Havertz has been linked with a mega £90million move […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FootballDaily - Published
News video: Willian to REJECT Chelsea Deal And Sign For Arsenal! Transfer Talk

Willian to REJECT Chelsea Deal And Sign For Arsenal! Transfer Talk 08:16

 This week we start with the two exciting young defenders who could be heading to the Premier League this summer, in Sergio Reguilon and Gabriel. Reguilon has won a number of admirers with his strong displays on loan at Sevilla, and now could be set to depart Real Madrid for either Everton or Chelsea,...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Transfer Talk: 'No Havertz agreement yet' [Video]

Transfer Talk: 'No Havertz agreement yet'

German football journalist Raphael Honigstein tells the Transfer Talk podcast that Bayer Leverkusen will not sell Kai Havertz to Chelsea if their valuation of the player is not met.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:33Published
Football rumours from the media [Video]

Football rumours from the media

Willian might stay at Chelsea, who are also poised to sign Kai Havertz,according to the rumour mill. Willian could be set to stay at Chelsea afterall, with a breakthrough reached in contract..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:12Published
'Fee is holding up Havertz transfer' [Video]

'Fee is holding up Havertz transfer'

A transfer round-up with Kaveh Solhekol with updates on Chelsea's pursuit of Kai Havertz, Willian and Mesut Ozil at Arsenal.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 04:58Published

Tweets about this