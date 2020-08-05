Chelsea transfer target Kai Havertz is better than Michael Ballack, Man City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan believes
Wednesday, 5 August 2020 () Ilkay Gundogan believes Chelsea target Kai Havertz is even better than Michael Ballack was. The Man City midfielder knows Havertz well from their time spent on international duty with Germany and has backed him to thrive wherever he ends up when he eventually leaves Bayer Leverkusen. Havertz has been linked with a mega £90million move […]
This week we start with the two exciting young defenders who could be heading to the Premier League this summer, in Sergio Reguilon and Gabriel. Reguilon has won a number of admirers with his strong displays on loan at Sevilla, and now could be set to depart Real Madrid for either Everton or Chelsea,...