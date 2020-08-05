Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lakers vs. Thunder in NBA bubble: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, odds, start time, prediction

CBS Sports Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
While the Lakers have clinched the No. 1 spot in the West, the Thunder are still fighting for playoff positioning
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Lakers vs. Raptors in NBA restart: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, odds, start time, prediction

 LeBron and the Lakers can clinch the No. 1 seed with a win
CBS Sports

Clippers vs. Lakers in NBA restart opener: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, odds, start time, prediction

 The two Western Conference contenders will square off on re-opening night
CBS Sports

Rockets vs. Mavericks in NBA restart: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, odds, start time, prediction

 Two teams fighting for playoff positioning will face off Friday night in the bubble
CBS Sports


Tweets about this