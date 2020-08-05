Jammu & Kashmir LG GC Murmu resigns: Sources

Global  
 

GC Murmu on Wednesday resigned as the lieutenant governor of Jammu and Kashmir, according to sources. Sources said Murmu has sent his resignation to President Ram Nath Kovind. He was the first lieutenant governor of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir following the bifurcation of the state into two Union territories.
