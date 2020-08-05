|
Jammu & Kashmir LG GC Murmu resigns: Sources
Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
GC Murmu on Wednesday resigned as the lieutenant governor of Jammu and Kashmir, according to sources. Sources said Murmu has sent his resignation to President Ram Nath Kovind. He was the first lieutenant governor of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir following the bifurcation of the state into two Union territories.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this