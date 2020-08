Sumo wrestler offers to retire after after breaking COVID-19 restrictions Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

Sumo wrestler Abi Masatora has offered to retire after breaking COVID-19 restrictions by visiting bars during the Grand Sumo Tournament, Kyodo News Agency reported on Wednesday. The Japan… πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this