Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Transfer news LIVE: Man City complete Ake signing, Man United rip up Sanchez contract, Arsenal plan 55 redundancies, Willian latest

talkSPORT Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip with the summer window now open… LATEST TRANSFER NEWS Premier League done deals: Every completed signing in summer 2020 transfer window Inter Milan to announce free signing of Alexis Sanchez on Thursday as Man United rip up contract Man City confirm signing […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Manchester City complete £41m signing of Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake

Manchester City complete £41m signing of Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake 00:56

 Manchester City have completed the signing of defender Nathan Ake fromBournemouth. City agreed a £40million fee, rising to a potential £41m, withthe relegated Cherries last week and the 25-year-old has signed a five-yearcontract.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Charvarius Ward wants to be best cornerback in the NFL [Video]

Charvarius Ward wants to be best cornerback in the NFL

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward's goals are simple this season.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:08Published
Newest Chiefs eager to line up with QB Patrick Mahomes [Video]

Newest Chiefs eager to line up with QB Patrick Mahomes

As the Kansas City Chiefs add new players to their roster, all are eager to work with Patrick Mahomes.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:02Published
Washington glad to be with Chiefs [Video]

Washington glad to be with Chiefs

DeAndre Washington is happy to be joining the Kansas City Chiefs, despite the changes in the backfield.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:50Published

Tweets about this

hinks_lewis

Lewis Hinks RT @LivEchoLFC: DONE DEAL: So that's over £60million spent by Manchester CIty on new signings over the past two days... https://t.co/lGNv8S… 2 hours ago

ArsenalPlaza

Arsenal Plaza Transfer news LIVE: Man City complete Ake signing, Man United rip up Sanchez contract, Arsenal plan 55 -… https://t.co/M35UUqBhlx 6 hours ago

FitbaFanatics

FITBA FAN-ATICS RT @Record_Sport: DONE DEAL 🤝 Nathan Ake joins Manchester City as Bournemouth receive club record fee #MCFC https://t.co/WoENC4odEe https… 6 hours ago