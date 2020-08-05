Transfer news LIVE: Man City complete Ake signing, Man United rip up Sanchez contract, Arsenal plan 55 redundancies, Willian latest
Wednesday, 5 August 2020 () Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip with the summer window now open… LATEST TRANSFER NEWS Premier League done deals: Every completed signing in summer 2020 transfer window Inter Milan to announce free signing of Alexis Sanchez on Thursday as Man United rip up contract Man City confirm signing […]
Manchester City have completed the signing of defender Nathan Ake fromBournemouth. City agreed a £40million fee, rising to a potential £41m, withthe relegated Cherries last week and the 25-year-old has signed a five-yearcontract.