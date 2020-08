Murmu quits; Manoj Sinha named L-G of J&K Thursday, 6 August 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

Former Union minister Manoj Sinha has been named the new lieutenant governor of Jammu and Kashmir, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Thursday. Sinha’s appointment comes as G C Murmu abruptly resigned as J&K Lt governor on Wednesday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this