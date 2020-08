Basketball: Steven Adams returns to the court after awkward fall, stuns NBA fans Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Kiwi NBA star Steven Adams has been hailed on social media as one of the toughest players in the league after returning to the court minutes after a scary collision. The Oklahoma City Thunder centre came crashing down on Los Angeles... Kiwi NBA star Steven Adams has been hailed on social media as one of the toughest players in the league after returning to the court minutes after a scary collision. The Oklahoma City Thunder centre came crashing down on Los Angeles... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources NBA Returns to Game Play Following 4-Month Coronavirus Shutdown



We're talking NBA ahead of tonight's return to the court with Turner Sports EVP, Jon Diament. With the Disney bubble closed to fans, Diament dives into what to expect from the at-home experience. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 02:00 Published 6 days ago

Tweets about this